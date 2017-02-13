Carole Metzger Tommy R Ring Brent A Arn Daniel L Sellers Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren
Carole Metzger

Written by Ripley Bee

Carole Metzger (nee Williams) was born March 1, 1944 and passed away February 12, 2017 at the age of 72.  She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gerald Metzger; children, Jerry (Leona) Metzger, Jeffery (Debbie) Metzger and Amanda (Kelly Hicks) Butler; grandchildren, Katie (Kevin) Burwinkel, Jonie Metzger, Angie (Will) Thomure, Daniel Metzger, Dana Butler, Hannah (Jeremy) Jackson, Jacob Metzger and Thad Conover; great grandchildren, Shawn Burwinkel, Caleb Burwinkel, Sawyer Jackson, Jacob Conover, Matthew Conover and Daisy Conover; sister, Barbara Brown.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Williams.  Friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday February 17, 2017 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, OH 45107, where services will be held on Saturday February 18, 2017 at 10 AM.  Interment Edwardsville Cemetery.  Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fayetteville Life Squad, PO Box 204 Fayetteville, OH 45118 or Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242.  To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com

