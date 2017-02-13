Brent A Arn

Brent Allen Arn, age 46 of Hazard, KY, formerly of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born May 14, 1970 in West Union, OH the son of Jack and Carmen (Edwards) Arn. He was a United Methodist Church Pastor and a member of the Mt. Olivet Community Church. Brent Allen Arn, age 46 of Hazard, KY, formerly of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born May 14, 1970 in West Union, OH the son of Jack and Carmen (Edwards) Arn. He was a United Methodist Church Pastor and a member of the Mt. Olivet Community Church.

Brent is survived by his wife Laura Arn of Hazard, KY, parents; Jack and Carmen Arn of Winchester, 1 brother; Russ Arn and wife Teri of Stanford, KY, 1 sister; Michelle Adams and husband Paul of Georgetown, KY, 2 nephews; Jacob and Levi Arn and niece Jessica Adams, mother-in-law; Grace Searle-Spratt of Mt. Juliet, TN and brother-in-law; Daniel Searle-Spratt of Wilmington, NC and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be Monday, February 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Mt. Olivet Community Church (Russellville-Winchester Rd) in Winchester under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Cole will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 12, 2017 from

2:00 – 6:00 PM at the church.

There will be a memorial service in Hazard, KY on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at

6:00 PM at the Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Olivet Community Church, C/O Carol Arn, 9745 Russellville-Winchester Rd, Winchester, OH 45697.