Daniel L Sellers

Daniel Lee Sellers, age 22 of Georgetown, Ohio died February 2, 2017 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. He was born March 17, 1994 in Adams County, Ohio.

Daniel is survived by his parents – James and Cheryl (Peddicord) Sellers of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Andrew and James Sellers both of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Crystal Sellers of Cincinnati, Ohio and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.