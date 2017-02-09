  • Ripley Bee
  • Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions
Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions Regular season comes to a close for Lady Rockets Howell commits to Walsh Rockets peaking at right time Emotions run high as Eastern seniors present disabled students with signed basketballs on Senior Night Broncos top Bethel-Tate at In-School Dual before heading to state tourney Lady G-Men shoot down the Rockets First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss
Sports

Lady Warriors finish regular season as SHAC Division I champions

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Eastern’s Alexa Pennington drives to the hoop for a score during the Lady Warriors’ Feb. 2 win at Ripley.

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors have staked claim to their second Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title three years under the leadership of third-year head coach Kevin Pickerill. But the Lady Warriors weren’t only looking to finish regular season play with the league title. Also among their goals for the regular season was to bring home the SHAC Gold Ball, an award only issued to basketball teams that finish perfect in SHAC play.
The Lady Warriors held a flawless SHAC record of 12-0 entering their final contest of the regular season, a Feb. 9 road game at West Union,
The Lady Warriors entered their final regular season game on an impressive 14-game winning streak.
The spectacular regular season has earned the Lady Warriors the No. 1 seed for the Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament.
The Lady Warriors received a bye for round one and they will take on the winner of the Feb. 15 tourney bout between No. 8 seed Rock Hill (5-13) and No. 9 seed Northwest (2-15).
The Lady Warriors were on the road at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School on Feb. 2 in one of their recent SHAC bouts.
In a league contest that started out close, it was the Lady Warriors pulling away to claim a 67-42 win over the home standing Lady Jays.
The Lady Warriors got off to a slow start, but heated up to outscore the Lady Jays 16-7 in the first quarter and 16-12 in the second quarter to hold a 32-19 lead at halftime.
The Lady Warriors returned from halftime break to outscore the Lady Jays 13-7 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 45-26.
The Lady Warriors capped off the 25-point victory by outscoring the Lady Jays 22-16 in a high scoring fourth period.
There were four Eastern players to reach double figures in scoring in the win at Ripley.
Leading the way for the Lady Warriors was junior post-player Mikayla Farris, who drained six shots from the field and connected on two-of-two attempts from the charity stripe to finish with 14 points.
Eastern sophomore Alexa Pennington and junior Whitney Broughton contributed in the win with 12 points apiece.
Pennington buried three shots from inside the arc, one three-pointer, and three-of-five attempts from the foul line.
Broughton sank four three-pointers for all of her points.
Eastern junior Allison Day finished with 10 points, burying five shots from inside the arc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee