Howell commits to Walsh

Nicholas Howell, a senior at Archbishop Moeller, has committed to attend Walsh University in Canton as a member of the soccer program, where he will play for head coach Andy Hoggarth. Howell carries a 3.8 GPA with honors at Moeller, is a volunteer at Kamp Dovetail, has attended the March for Life and also participates in service opportunities in his community.

He has been accepted into the Pre-Medicine program at Walsh where he will specialize in Optometry.

He is the son of Greg and Anna Rader- Howell of Mt. Orab, and the grandson of Eva and Lewis Howell, Connie Rader-Decker of Georgetown and William D. Rader of Walton, KY.