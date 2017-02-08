Uecker named to Senate committee

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has appointed Senator Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) as Chairman to the Senate Standing Committee of Local Government, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs.

“I am grateful to President Obhof for choosing me to lead this Senate standing committee as we continue our efforts to improve government efficiency, strengthen public safety and make Ohio a place that offers abundant opportunity for our military service members as they return home,” said Uecker.

In addition to chairing the Local Government, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs Committee, Senator Uecker will serve as Vice Chair of the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee, as well as Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review.

He will also continue to serve as chair of the Ohio Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus.