Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017

By Martha Jacob –

Members of the Ohio Rural Heritage Committee have hit the ground running this year in preparation of the 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival scheduled for August 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Ripley.

According to committee member Rhonda Pendland, this years festival will bring with it a lot of additional events, especially for children.

“We’re hoping to add rides for the kids,” Pendland said. “That’s something we’ve had a lot of requests for. We are also looking ahead to having a couple more bands to the entertainment, popular bands that everyone will enjoy. Our entertainment in general will be better than ever this year, and we are especially excited about it.”

All the favorites will be back again this year, and the committee is asking the community for suggestions on what they would like to see added to the festival.

“We will still have the queen contest, the Duck Race, tractor pulls, corn hole competition, horse-shoe tournament and the rest of the events that had a lot of participation in,” Pendland said. “Please let someone on the committee know right away if anyone would like to see something new added.”

For more information or to make a recommendation to the committee please contact president of the committee, Joanne Morgan at (937) 213-0540.