  • Ripley Bee
  • Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017
First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic
News

Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

By Martha Jacob –

Members of the Ohio Rural Heritage Committee have hit the ground running this year in preparation of the 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival scheduled for August 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Ripley.
According to committee member Rhonda Pendland, this years festival will bring with it a lot of additional events, especially for children.
“We’re hoping to add rides for the kids,” Pendland said. “That’s something we’ve had a lot of requests for. We are also looking ahead to having a couple more bands to the entertainment, popular bands that everyone will enjoy. Our entertainment in general will be better than ever this year, and we are especially excited about it.”
All the favorites will be back again this year, and the committee is asking the community for suggestions on what they would like to see added to the festival.
“We will still have the queen contest, the Duck Race, tractor pulls, corn hole competition, horse-shoe tournament and the rest of the events that had a lot of participation in,” Pendland said. “Please let someone on the committee know right away if anyone would like to see something new added.”
For more information or to make a recommendation to the committee please contact president of the committee, Joanne Morgan at (937) 213-0540.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee