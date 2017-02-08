  • Ripley Bee
  • First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years
First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years Rural Heritage Festival gets ready for 2017 Uecker named to Senate committee Emery D Sutherland Robert C Downs Sr Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic
News

First Presbyterian Church in Ripley celebrates 200 years

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

By Martha Jacob –

The Ripley First Presbyterian Church was formed in 1816, (the same year the town became known as Ripley) and was commissioned in April, 1817.
“This year, in April of 2017 our congregation will celebrate its 200th year in existence,” said Lay-Pastor of the church,  Wayne Reveal. “We’ve had a lot of changes in all these years, but we believe we are going in the right direction.”
In November 2016 the First Presbyterian Church withdrew as a member of the PCUSA (Presbyterian Church USA and is now affiliated with the ECO (A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians).
ECO is not an acronym. It refers to the ecosystems of local churches. ECO organized in 2011 and pastors around the country began joining.
“We’re excited about being with ECO now, and look forward to the future of our church,” said, Lay-Pastor Reveal. “We have some fun things planned to help us celebrate our bicentennial and we hope people will come from all around to take part in our events.”
A request was granted by the Presbytery of Chillicothe to Colonel James A. Poage and eight other members to build a church on the corner of Third and Mulberry. Poage donated the lot.
“The original building was remodeled in 1834,” Pastor Reveal said. “Then it was re-built in 1854 and the current building was built in 1867.”
Reveal said that the cost of the current building was $26,270 consists of 660,000 bricks and built by bricklayer Wilson Dunn. The church has a strong connection with the abolitionist movement, as Rev. John Rankin served as pastor from 1822 to 1844.
“We are planning a special worship service on April 2, 2017, 200 years after our church was formed,” Pastor Reveal said. “The service will be gin at 2:30 p.m. and it will be attended by all kinds of invited guests, including former pastors.
“We will also hold an Open House on Friday, March 31 for all the community where everything from the cornerstone will be on display as well as other historical items. The cornerstone will actually be opened on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.”
Reveal said that the cornerstone was removed in 1967 (150 year anniversary) and the contents were removed and put on display, then additional content was added from that year.
“We will also be having a ‘Summer Concert’ on Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.,” Reveal said. “The Williamsburg Community Band has agreed to come down and be the centerpiece of that event. We’re lining up other events for that day too. Our beautiful organ will be played during the concert.”
Everyone is invited to attend the upcoming events and to learn more about it please call Lay-Pastor Reveal at (937) 392-4478.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee