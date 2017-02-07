Emery D Sutherland

Emery Dale Sutherland age 60 of Peebles, Ohio passed away Thursday February 2, 2017 at his residence. He was born on January 28, 1957 in Clermont County, OH the son of the late Emery J. and Emma Sutherland. He worked in construction.

Emery is survived by his step mother; Janet Sutherland of Fayetteville, 2 brothers; Tim Crone and wife Loretta, Jeff Crone and wife Phyllis all of Lynchburg, OH, 1 sister; Deborah Rummel and husband Kenny of Fayetteville and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

