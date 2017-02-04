Chester A Lanter Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Ripley Police Dept. receives equipment for K9 unit Ripley Women’s Club contest winners named
Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Chester “Chetty” Allen Lanter, age 81 of Bowersville, passed away Monday January 30, 2017 at the Heartland of Beavercreek.

He was born February 2, 1935 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Lester Francis and Emma (Barr) Lanter.  Chetty worked 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Glenn Rhoades Construction Company.  He served on the Mt. Orab Fire Department for 25 years and 7 years as Fire Chief.  Under his leadership the department’s Cadet Fireman Program was launched in 1975.  He also helped to start the Mt. Orab Life Squad and helped construct the Pilgrim Holiness Church (Wesleyan Church) in Mt. Orab in 1964.  He served on the Board of Public Affairs for several terms and was also a councilman for several years in Mt. Orab.  He was the fire inspector for Sterling Township and in his earlier years he was the projection operator for the Ripley Movie Theatre.   Chetty enjoyed working with his hands, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three children, Tammi (Dennis) Lanter Shiveley of Batavia, Scott Lanter of Wilmington, and Troy (Jessie) Lanter of Jamestown; two step-children, Lori (John Davenport) Cline of Jamestown, and Ryan (Kim Reed) Cline of Bowersville; one grandson, Connor; four step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, McKinna, Mason, Marley, and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, Ralph Lanter, Carl Lanter, Clifford Lanter, Paul Lanter, Glen Lanter, Larry Lanter, Mabel Bloom, Bernice Herrmann, Shirley Swearingen, Connie Conn, one granddaughter, Rebecca Shiveley, and his wife, Elaine.

Funeral services were held Saturday February 4, 2017 at the Bowersville United Methodist Church.  Rev. Will Duke will be officiated.  Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville.  Memorial contributions may be in Mr. Chester Lanter’s name to the Village of Mt. Orab Fire Department, 107 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro served the family.  To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

