Robert L Orr

Robert Louis “Beaver” Orr, age 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home in Sardinia. He was born September 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Ralph John Orr and Gladys Laverne Williams Orr.

Beaver served 30 years in the United States Military; 10 years in the Army and 20 years in the Air Force. He also retired from General Motors after 30 years and was a volunteer on the Sardinia Fire Department and a former member of the Sardinia Life Squad.

He was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254 F&AM, the American Legion Post #755, the DAV, and the Peace Lutheran Church.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Ann Orr of Sardinia, whom he married November 7, 2007, daughter, Cindy (Robert) Chaney of Sardinia, daughter, Tina (John) Lewis of Sardinia, son, Rudy (Kristina) Orr of Sardinia, son, John (Mary) Orr of Eastgate, 4 step-children, 18 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Dorothy Orr of Sardinia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Orr was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Evan Orr,William Thomas Orr, and a sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Orr.

Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, Sunday February 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm with Kevin Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery where the American legion Post #755 Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the Sardinia Church of Christ Sunday, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Masonic services will be held at 3:00 with traditional service immediately following.

Contributions in Beaver’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #755 or the Sardinia Fire Department. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com