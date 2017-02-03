Jessica L Farris

Jessica Lee Farris, age 44 of New Richmond, Ohio died Monday, January 30, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a waitress. Ms. Farris was born September 29, 1972 in West Union, Ohio the daughter of Donita (VanWinkle) Cook and the late Harold Cook, Sr.. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one brother – Rodney Cook.

Jessica is survived by her mother – Donita Cook of Georgetown, Ohio; two daughters – Katie Bauhofer of Batavia, Ohio and Erika Cornett of Dayton, Ohio; four sons – Joshua Bauhofer of Batavia, Ohio, Gary Cornett and Bradley Poe both of Toledo, Ohio and Michael West of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Harold Cook of East Bend, North Carolina and Howard Cook of Georgetown, Ohio and one sister – Sheila Durham of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Donald Van Winkle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Saturday. Cremation will follow the services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com