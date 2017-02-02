Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Ripley Council still discussing DragonCams RULH Board approves strategic planning session St. Michael Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week Bald Eagles Return Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Ripley Police Dept. receives equipment for K9 unit Ripley Women’s Club contest winners named Three sentenced in court Senior holiday health tips for a safer season Keeping dogs safe in cold temperatures
Lady Warriors roll to 18-1

Eastern’s Mikayla Farris shoots for a score on transition during the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 30 win over Bethel-Tate.

Eastern girls top Lynchburg-Clay, Bethel-Tate –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors upped their overall record to 18-1 with recent wins over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.
The Lady Warriors took one huge step closer to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title on Jan. 26 by defeating last year’s league champion Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs for the second time this season.
After defeating the Lady Mustangs by a narrow margin of 50-46 the first time the two teams faced in league play on Jan. 9, the Lady Warriors escaped Lynchburg-Clay High School with a 67-57 victory the second time they faced on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Fans who attended got to witness an impressive court performance by Eastern’s junior star Allison Day, who led all scorers with 36 points.
The Lady Warriors took control in the second half after the two teams were knotted at 23 to end the first half of play.
Recording a double-double in the win was Eastern sophomore Alexa Pennington with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Eastern’s Whitney Broughton contributed with nine points, while Morgan Reynolds ended with six points.
Rounding out Eastern’s scoring was junior Mikayla Farris with two points.
Perfect in SHAC play at 10-0 and only three conference games left on the regular season schedule, it looks as if the Eastern varsity girls basketball coach Kevin Pickerill and his Lady Warriors are not only on track to claim their second league title in the past three years, but also on track to bring home the SHAC Gold Ball, an award that only goes out to a basketball team that finishes the regular season perfect in conference play.
The Lady Warriors will face the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays in their next SHAC contest on Feb. 2, a team the Lady Warriors defeated 66-26 when they faced on Jan. 7.
The Lady Warriors will go up against the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a SHAC contest scheduled for Feb. 6, a team that has only managed two wins this season.
The Lady Warriors will wrap-up SHAC play this season with a Feb. 9 game at West Union High School. The Lady Warriors dominated for a 89-23 victory when hosting West Union on Jan. 23.
The Lady Warriors rose to an overall record of 17-1 with last Thursday’s victory over Lynchburg-Clay and upped their record to 18-1 on the season by topping the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers 56-32 in a non-league contest held at Eastern High School Jan. 30.
There were three Lady Warriors to reach double figures in scoring against the Lady Tigers.
Pennington led the way in scoring for Eastern with 14 points. Day ended the night with 13 points, and Farris finished with 12 points.

