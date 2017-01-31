Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Plans to build park at RULH Elementary move forward RULH Middle School students participate in “Real Money. Real World” Ripley First Presbyterian searches for new organist Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Ripley Police Dept. receives equipment for K9 unit Ripley Women’s Club contest winners named Three sentenced in court Senior holiday health tips for a safer season Keeping dogs safe in cold temperatures PRC thanks all who helped throughout the year Dennis R Sissel Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs Denver W Emmons
Kimberly Bernice (McLain) Petri, age 56 of Moscow, Ohio, died Saturday, January 28 at her home.  She was an assistant manager at the McDonald’s in New Richmond, Ohio.  Kim was born December 25, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie (Dykes) McLain.  She was also preceded in death by her brother – Jack McLain.
Kim is survived by her husband – Tony Petri; one son – James Carrington of Batavia, Ohio; three grandchildren; one sister – Jewell McLain of Aberdeen, Ohio; one half-sister – Karen Cook (Donald) of Round Lake, Illinois; two half-brothers – Gary McLain (Vicki) of Cincinnati, Ohio and J.T. Chaney of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Rev. Clark Castle will officiate.  Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, also at the funeral home.  Cremation will follow the funeral service.
