  • The Ripley Bee
  • Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734
Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Water distribution plans for Ripley move forward Historic Trapp and Wilson building sold RULH graduate wins HFR Scholarship Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley More funds available through Revolving Loans Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Historic home in Ripley is sold following renovations Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Students speak out in support of Skinner Ripley Council to pay half the cost for Air Evac services John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London
News

Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734

About

Written by Ripley Bee 1 Comment

By Martha Jacob –

Ned Lodwick, president of the Brown County Historical visited Ripley-Union-Lewis Huntington Middle School Jan. 9, to meet two students who represent the 9th generation of the Belteshazzar Dragoo family.
History books attribute Belteshazzar Dragoo as being the first permanent settler in Brown County.
Chris Smith, principal at the middle school, recently came upon a monument located on Scoffield Road in Ripley, commemorating the 1st settlement in Brown County, estimated in 1734, more than 280 years ago.
Principal Smith recently took pictures of the monument where the first settlement built by Dragoo is located.
“I was excited when I saw that monument,” Principal Smith admitted, “And it was more exciting knowing that I had two direct descendants of Belteshazzar right here in my school. Mahayla and Olivia Dragoo.
“I thought it would be nice to invite Mr. Lodwick to talk to the two girls about their rich and important history.”
Lodwick sat down with Olivia and Mahayla and told them about the importance of their great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great grandfather Belteshazzar Dragoo.
Mahayla’s father Daniel also has a son named Will (William Pete Dragoo) who is in 2nd grade at the RULH Elementary School.
Olivia and her sister Susan’s father is David William, ‘Billy’ Dragoo.
Lodwick asked the girls if they understood just how brave Belteshazzar must have been to move across the Ohio River from Maysville to Ohio?
“They moved over here before this was even Ohio,” Lodwick said. “The Eagle Creek Valley, where he settled was very important to the actual formation of Ohio.
“There is a scene in the play “Tecumseh” where you see the Indians in Ohio that have white captives, and they are going to turn them back to the whites in Maysville for the Indian captives that they had.
“That was one of the first big prisoner exchanges in history and it happened in Aberdeen.  There were no permanent Indian settlements in Kentucky at that time because it was their hunting grounds,” Lodwick said.
Lodwick talked to the girls about how Simon Kenton decided that spies or scouts, were needed to travel through Ohio, along the Ohio River and watch for the formation of Indian  war parties. He hired 16 men who were paid $2 a month.
He said that the scouts learned quickly that they didn’t have to track the Indians because the Indians always followed the same trails. They didn’t have to watch the rest of the grounds. And the big trail in the area was called the Elk River Trail and today, it’s called Scoffield Road.
“That trail came down from Decatur to the Ohio River and you can follow Eagle Creek and stay on the west bank all the way because of that trail made by the buffalo.”
Lodwick spoke  to the girls about  the perils that the Dragoo’s must have faced by being so brave as to build a cabin   on bottom land on Scoffield. At that time white people were not supposed to be on the Ohio side of the river, but he bought 300 acres of land on Scoffield Road and  raised his family of 12 children.
“It was actually a year after the Dragoo’s built their cabin that the Indian’s signed a treaty with the whites, Lodwick said. “They were very brave and wanted the best for their family. And the Dragoo’s have lived in or around Ripley for 9 generations.”
The girls both said that they had learned a lot about their heritage during their lifetimes from family members, and said that the proper way to  pronounce their last name is (Dray-Goo), a fact they were adamant about.
The Ripley Daughters of the American Revolution placed a plaque on the stone monument which now stands at the site of the first settlement. The plaque reads….Erected by the Ripley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, June 17, 1914 to commemorate the First permanent settlement in Brown County, Ohio made by Belteshazzar Dragoo in 1794.

One comment:

  1. Am traveling to Riply soon to hopefully see the monument. Have traced my lineage back to Beltshaxxer also. I am hoping there is access to the monument and to meet relatives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee