  • Ripley Bee
  • Senior holiday health tips for a safer season
Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Nine generations of Dragoo’s have lived in Ripley since 1734 Plywood on vacant properties must be replaced Doug Green sworn into office Uecker sworn in for Senate term Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Ripley Police Department prepares for 2017 New Massey Ferguson dealership in Red Oak Killen Station Power Plant employees donate to A.N.G.E.L.S. Project, help 162 children Ripley Library presents ‘Drawing Basics with Jeanne Grant each Thursday in February Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Local teacher writes book to help families deal with loss Ripley mayor and administrator wrap up 2016, prepare for 2017 “Ripley Community Fellowship Dinners” offered every Thursday through February for the community Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Ripley Police Dept. receives equipment for K9 unit Ripley Women’s Club contest winners named Three sentenced in court Senior holiday health tips for a safer season Keeping dogs safe in cold temperatures PRC thanks all who helped throughout the year Dennis R Sissel Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Aberdeen gets K-9 unit for police department New principal at St. Michael’s Catholic School RULH FCCLA students participate in Orlando for ‘Cluster Meeting’ Wreath Laying Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 17 Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Ripley Police Department in dire need of new vehicles Ripley River Village Christmas begins this weekend Dec. 20 ‘Shop With a Cop’ in Brown County
News

Senior holiday health tips for a safer season

About

Written by Ripley Bee 1 Comment

By Pam Matura –

Can you believe it is the Holiday season already?
And although the season typically brings about joy, fun and fellowship, it can also create sadness and stress for individuals.  Seniors sometimes find this time of the year particularly challenging to stay healthy due to the busy nature of the season and may find the time of the year a trigger for feeling the blues.
We found some good tips at https://www.care.com/c/stories/5708/holiday-health-for-seniors/ to help seniors stay healthy during the holidays.
Make Healthy Choices – Try not to overindulge.
Stay Hydrated – Drinking water is very important to staying healthy.
Follow Dietary Restrictions – Stick to your special diet if you are on one.
Drink in Moderation – Drinking alcohol with certain medications can have adverse side effects.
Keep Exercising – Bring your outdoor exercise activities indoors with some creativity.
Shake Up Traditions – Pass along traditions such as hosting a dinner or family party to a younger relative to free yourself up from added stress.
Decrease Gifts – Have a family grab bag to decrease the stress of financial challenges during the holiday season.
Rest After Traveling – If traveling, be sure to take the appropriate time of resting after you have arrived to your destination.
Make Homes Accessible – Be mindful of hazards in your home for family members who are visiting who might have a risk of falling.
Take Breaks – If you plan an all-day outing, make sure to set aside some time for a nap or        rest in between.
Stay Involved – Even if traditions have changed or plans have changed up from previous                years, make sure to involve older relatives by asking them for help with cooking a favorite dish or helping to decorate.
During the Holiday season, we also encourage families to pay particular attention to situations that might alert you to a decline in health – maybe it is a family member, a special friend, or neighbor.  If so, perhaps they might need some help and assistance to remain safe and independent at home?  Our Agency is here to help you find resources in your community that may be available.
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 is available to provide information and answer questions about a number of care needs and options that are available.  After speaking with one of our specially-trained staff members concerning your family member’s needs, an in-home consultation to assess your loved one’s situation can be provided at no cost to identify risks and determine what assistance or preventive measures could improve their quality of life. Call us toll-free at 1-800-582-7277.

One comment:

  1. I think it is important in the winter to reduce any fall risk outside. Winter is the time of year that typically will bring snow and ice, so ensuring that walkways are clear and salted is important. Escorting your loved one as they go for a walk or getting to them to the car is helpful. Great tips, thanks for sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee