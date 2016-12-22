Rockets top Whiteoak for first win

By Wade Linville –

After suffering losses in their first five games of the season, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were able to break the early season losing streak by capturing a narrow 47-45 win at Whiteoak in the Tuesday, Dec. 20 round of high school boys’ hoop action.

The league victory over Whiteoak upped the Rockets to a 1-3 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The Rockets were scheduled to host the Williamsburg Wildcats for a non-league contest on Dec. 23, and they will face the Eastern Warriors in round one of the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament on Dec. 20 at Eastern High School.