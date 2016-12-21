Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas

By Martha Jacob –

The Ripley River Village Christmas held Dec. 9-11, was a beautiful experience and enjoyed by all, according to coordinator of the event Fred Dengler.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped with this year’s event and also those who promoted the raffle to help with the costs of luminaries, bags, candles, mailings and advertising,” Dengler said.

“The weather was great on Saturday and good weather, till dusk, on Sunday.

“The Nazarene Craft Bazaar was busy, Santa did some serious business at the bank and the Naz Cafe’, the tree lighting was nice and quick due to the cold and the Community Concert was well attended and very well done.”

Dengler said the House Tour was also busy as were ticket sales at the Museum. He added that the Forest of Lights and Luminaries also looked beautiful.

Dengler said that the big winners of the raffle included:

• Darvee Plymesser -1 piece Christmas jewelry -Judith’s Attic Antiques;

• A gentleman named Mike, and also Tracy Grimes – Gatorade cooler from G&J Pepsi;

• Sherri Evans – E-Book of Poems – Dan Pinger

• Gail Waters and Diana Thompson – $10 Gift Certificate – Rockin’Robins;

•Sharon Henderson – Gift Basket – Ohio Valley Manor Gift Shop;

• Bobbie Platt – Kissing Krystal Ornament – Ripley Florist;

• Terri Schumann – $50 Cash – D&S Heating and Cooling;

• Debi Sizemore – Rada knife – Tiny’s Store;

• Gail Waters and Bobbie Platt – pizza certificates – Sunset Bar and Grill;

• Darvee Plymesser – music box – Ripley Federal Savings and Loan;

• Annette Bruan and Denise Johnson – $10 gift certificates – CoHearts River House;

• Dean Dotson – Christmas Candle Ornament – River Valley Antique Mall;

• Cheryl Brooks – $10 gift certificate – Olde Piano Factory Mall;

• Venita Platt – basket of soap and lotion – LuLu’s Suds.

“Have a happy and Blessed Christmas,” Dengler said, “And thanks to everyone who had a part in this years Ripley River Village Christmas.”