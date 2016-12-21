Shirley M Bray Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Aberdeen gets K-9 unit for police department New principal at St. Michael’s Catholic School RULH FCCLA students participate in Orlando for ‘Cluster Meeting’ Wreath Laying Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 17 Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Ripley Police Department in dire need of new vehicles Ripley River Village Christmas begins this weekend Dec. 20 ‘Shop With a Cop’ in Brown County Ripley’s Twelfth Annual Holiday Forest of Lights Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Fun…cash prizes and great music at the Ripley Sing-off Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Village of Ripley, Union and Lewis Twps. join OhioCheckbook Two local non-profits receive funds from Hayswood Foundation Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Sunday, Dec. 11 Aberdeen Hometown Christmas Dec. 10 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Ripley residents question purchase of DragonCam RULH School Board approves season passes for home games Ripley River Village Christmas draws closer Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Big plans for Ripley Village Christmas weekend Ripley music department to bring ‘Flying Effects’ Ohio Valley Manor honors veterans Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman Fire levy passes, county GOP sweep Aberdeen Huntington FD gets free sewer service Ripley River Village Christmas coming Dec. 9, 10 & 11 Ripley residents asked to decorate homes BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Angela Jo Lanham Ann L Yeary
Shirley M Bray

Shirley Mae (nee Miller) Bray, 69, of Fayetteville, Ohio went to be with the Lord  on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.  Born on February 17, 1947 in Tyner, KY, daughter of Lucian Dunn and Lola (nee  Miller) Jackson.
Shirley was the beloved wife of 53 years to James Bray; loving mother of Susan  (Edwin) McFadden, Sherry (Doug) Terrell, Jerry Bray, Jimmy Bray, and Cassandra  (Matt) Stroop; proud grandmother of Julie, Jenna, Edwin III, Jerry Jr., Nathan,  George Jr., Elizabeth, Maelynn, and Mathew; great-grandmother of nine; dear  sister of Denver Jackson Jr., Brenda Henderson, Linda Jackson, Gerald Jackson,  Conley Ray, James Tincher, Wilma Bray, Shelia Doughman, and Cindy Hook; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bray;  special aunt and uncle, Ethel and Jack Tincher; brother, Amos Tincher.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Tufts  Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where  friends will be received from 9am until the time of service.  Interment will take place at Troutwine Cemetery, Highland County, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer&#39;s Association, 644 Linn St #  1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.  www.tuftsschildmeyer.com

