Shirley M Bray

Shirley Mae (nee Miller) Bray, 69, of Fayetteville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Born on February 17, 1947 in Tyner, KY, daughter of Lucian Dunn and Lola (nee Miller) Jackson.

Shirley was the beloved wife of 53 years to James Bray; loving mother of Susan (Edwin) McFadden, Sherry (Doug) Terrell, Jerry Bray, Jimmy Bray, and Cassandra (Matt) Stroop; proud grandmother of Julie, Jenna, Edwin III, Jerry Jr., Nathan, George Jr., Elizabeth, Maelynn, and Mathew; great-grandmother of nine; dear sister of Denver Jackson Jr., Brenda Henderson, Linda Jackson, Gerald Jackson, Conley Ray, James Tincher, Wilma Bray, Shelia Doughman, and Cindy Hook; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bray; special aunt and uncle, Ethel and Jack Tincher; brother, Amos Tincher.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, December 23, 2016 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 9am until the time of service. Interment will take place at Troutwine Cemetery, Highland County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com