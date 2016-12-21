“Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs

By Martha B. Jacob –

A small group of women got together in November of 2007 with one thing in mind….what could they do to help the students of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Schools.

What came out of the meeting was an ambitious new group called the “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) spear-headed by Diana Smith, of Ripley.

“Most of the parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and friends of RULH kids are deeply involved in what goes on at the schools,” Smith said. “They don’t hesitate to help out, so when they heard about F.O.R.K. the community really came together.

“We are involved to the point where we know what theses kids are in need of directly, and we act on those needs.”

F.O.R.K. provides assistance to all RULH students from Ripley, Higginsport and Aberdeen by providing nice school clothes, shoes, coats, gloves, transportation funds for things like going to and from the hospital in emergency situations, school supplies, help pay for field trips, participating in pay to play, musical instruments and scholarships based on need, sports camps and food.

Members of F.O.R.K. include:

• Roberta Gaudio

• JoAnn May

• Kristi Scott

•Shelley Sroufe

• Linda Gray

• Terry Newdow

• Patty Dengler

• Diana Becket

• Trish Cutrell

• Marcia Kelly

• Robin Gilbert

• Diana Smith

“Our group meets several times a year and we organize fundraisers,”

Smith added, “This is wonderful group of women and we encourage others to join us in raising money for these great kids. “Anyone who would like to become a part of F.O.R.K. please contact any of our members, and remember, all donations made of F.O.R.K. are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.”