Carl W Liebig

image_577Dr. Carl W. Liebig, 67, of Keyser, WV and formerly of Bridgeport, WV passed away December 18, 2016 surrounded by his family.  Carl was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 6, 1949 to Dr. Carl A. Liebig and the late Jane Liebig of Keyser, WV.

He is also survived by his former wife, Delores Liebig of Bridgeport, WV; his four children, Jennifer Shanley and her husband Tom of Hillsdale, NJ, Teresa Lunsford and her husband Dave of Bridgeport, WV, Stephanie Storti and her husband John of Conshohocken, PA, and Dr. Christopher Liebig and his wife Julie of Poland, OH.  He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren he loved so much, Trent and Sara Shanley, Zachary and Matthew Lunsford, Johnny, Vincent, Marissa and Luciana Storti and Eliza, Ellie and Evelyn Liebig; his two brothers Dr. Craig Liebig and his wife Gail of Bridgeport, WV and Paul Liebig of Keyser, WV and his two sisters, Carol Marsh and her husband Tim of Buckhannon, WV, and Pam Nagel of Berlin, Germany and many nieces and nephews.  Carl was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Carl Liebig and a sister-in-law, Rita Liebig.

Carl was a 1967 graduate from Keyser High School.  He attended Potomac State College and graduated with a doctoral degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in 1981.  He established his first medical practice in Petersburg, WV and in 1986 moved to Bridgeport, WV to join a practice.  He served the community until 2012 and then moved back to Keyser to be with his father and practice medicine.

Community and sports had been a big part of Carl’s life.  He enjoyed supporting West Virginia athletics and was a coach of several youth sports in the Bridgeport area.  He was often seen at many of the local school sporting events.

Carl loved his family and believed in helping those in need.  His friends will remember his passion for politics.

The family requests that donations be made in Carl’s memory to West Virginia University School of Medicine, PO Box 9100, Morgantown, WV 26506.

Friends will be received at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM.  A Vigil Service will be celebrated in the church at 5:30 PM with Reverend Father Hilarion V. Cann presiding.

Friends will also be received at Smith Funeral Home, 85 South Main Street, Keyser, WV on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM.  A memorial service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 5:30 PM.  A private interment service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

The Liebig family has entrusted the care and local arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

