Fun…cash prizes and great music at the Ripley Sing-off

By Fred Dengler –

Be sure to attend or compete in the first ever Ripley Sing-Off this Sunday of River Village Christmas. This event promises to deliver fun, cash prizes for the winners, and some great Christmas music.

First prize is $100 cash!

Participants may perform solo, duo or small group with an instrument or with a CD track (no tapes) We will award first place – $ 100; second place $75, third place $ 50.00.

The Sing-Off is at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley on 2nd St. registration starts at 12 p.m. and the Sing-Off starts at 1 p.m. Sunday . See the details below and e-mail Harriett Groh with ANY questions!

There is no cost to perform in the “Sing-Off”. Each performer will be required to sign a release form. Parent/guardian must sign release form for performers 18 and under. Performers may perform solo or as part of a group (no more than 4 per group a cappella, with an instrument or CD.

Songs performed must be either a Christmas hymn, song or carol. There will be NO set-up time or sound checks. All participants who will be singing to a music track (CD ONLY) are required to provide their own CD in a case or sleeve for protection. The background audio CD must not contain any lead vocals. Please make sure the CD is labeled properly with the your name on it.

All acts most be family oriented and in good taste. If an act violates the safe and family rule it will not be allowed to continue. Performance duration cannot exceed four minutes in length. Performers must provide their own props and/or instrumental accompaniment.

There will be a panel of judges. The panel will judge all performances based on the following:

• Vocal Talent

• Stage Presence

• Overall Crowd Appeal

All decisions by the judges are final. Score sheets will not be available to the performers or to the public. By participating, performers agree to the terms and conditions of the “Sing-Off” and understand that all judging is final and binding.

The Sing-Off reserves the right to use your name, pictures, audio or video recordings for publicity and other purposes without compensation. All federal, state, and local laws apply. All participants and legal guardians agree to not pursue any legal claims against the organizers, sponsors, and/ or anyone associated with this event. Thank you for participating.