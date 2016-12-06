Shirley M Bray Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Aberdeen gets K-9 unit for police department New principal at St. Michael’s Catholic School RULH FCCLA students participate in Orlando for ‘Cluster Meeting’ Wreath Laying Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 17 Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Ripley Police Department in dire need of new vehicles Ripley River Village Christmas begins this weekend Dec. 20 ‘Shop With a Cop’ in Brown County Ripley’s Twelfth Annual Holiday Forest of Lights Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Fun…cash prizes and great music at the Ripley Sing-off Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Village of Ripley, Union and Lewis Twps. join OhioCheckbook Two local non-profits receive funds from Hayswood Foundation Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Sunday, Dec. 11 Aberdeen Hometown Christmas Dec. 10 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Ripley residents question purchase of DragonCam RULH School Board approves season passes for home games Ripley River Village Christmas draws closer Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Big plans for Ripley Village Christmas weekend Ripley music department to bring ‘Flying Effects’ Ohio Valley Manor honors veterans Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman Fire levy passes, county GOP sweep Aberdeen Huntington FD gets free sewer service Ripley River Village Christmas coming Dec. 9, 10 & 11 Ripley residents asked to decorate homes BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Angela Jo Lanham Ann L Yeary
Tyler Hesler

Written by Ripley Bee 1 Comment

image_474Tyler Hesler age 20 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday December 2, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital as a result of a logging accident. He was born August 14, 1996 in Brown County, OH. He was a contractor.
Tyler is survived by his parents; Kevin and Amber Hesler of Russellville, maternal grand parents; Darlene and Jon Smith of Louisiana, paternal grand parents; Bob and Faye Wagner of Manchester, paternal grandmother; Delores Hesler of Winchester, 1 brother; Christopher Leon Hesler of Russellville, 2 sisters; Brittany Hesler of Cincinnati and Bethany Hesler of Winchester, 1 niece; Melody Bronner, 1 nephew; Case Burns and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Friends and Families may sign Tyler’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.

One comment:

  1. I am very sorry for the loss of your beloved, Tyler. Please know that God is aware of your pain and he cares for you. (2 Corinthians 1:3,4) . I pray that you are able to find comfort in God’s promise of paradise where there will be no more pain and sorrow (Revelation 21:4,5)  and the many wonderful  memories of your beloved becoming a reality in the future  resurrection in paradise.  (Acts 24:15). Please accept my sincere condolences.

    Reply

