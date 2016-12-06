Tyler Hesler age 20 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday December 2, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital as a result of a logging accident. He was born August 14, 1996 in Brown County, OH. He was a contractor.

Tyler is survived by his parents; Kevin and Amber Hesler of Russellville, maternal grand parents; Darlene and Jon Smith of Louisiana, paternal grand parents; Bob and Faye Wagner of Manchester, paternal grandmother; Delores Hesler of Winchester, 1 brother; Christopher Leon Hesler of Russellville, 2 sisters; Brittany Hesler of Cincinnati and Bethany Hesler of Winchester, 1 niece; Melody Bronner, 1 nephew; Case Burns and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

