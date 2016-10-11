Vernon Creighton

Shirley M Bray Wonderful year for Ripley River Village Christmas “Friends of Ripley Kids” (F.O.R.K.) helping students with needs Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Aberdeen gets K-9 unit for police department New principal at St. Michael’s Catholic School RULH FCCLA students participate in Orlando for ‘Cluster Meeting’ Wreath Laying Ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 17 Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Ripley Police Department in dire need of new vehicles Ripley River Village Christmas begins this weekend Dec. 20 ‘Shop With a Cop’ in Brown County Ripley’s Twelfth Annual Holiday Forest of Lights Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Fun…cash prizes and great music at the Ripley Sing-off Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Village of Ripley, Union and Lewis Twps. join OhioCheckbook Two local non-profits receive funds from Hayswood Foundation Ripley’s Christmas Candlelight House Tour Sunday, Dec. 11 Aberdeen Hometown Christmas Dec. 10 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Ripley residents question purchase of DragonCam RULH School Board approves season passes for home games Ripley River Village Christmas draws closer Hilda F Steele Ronald L Palmer Bruce E Phillips Elizabeth J Ellison Daniel L Turner Cook inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame Eastern honors Coach Kiser G-Men, Devils battle it out in OHSAA Foundation Game Jester is OVAL Football Player of the Year Big plans for Ripley Village Christmas weekend Ripley music department to bring ‘Flying Effects’ Ohio Valley Manor honors veterans Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman Fire levy passes, county GOP sweep Aberdeen Huntington FD gets free sewer service Ripley River Village Christmas coming Dec. 9, 10 & 11 Ripley residents asked to decorate homes BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Angela Jo Lanham Ann L Yeary
Obituaries

Vernon Creighton

About

Written by Ripley Bee 10 Comments

image_128Vernon Creighton age 69 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday, October 10, 2016 at his residence. He was born on Aug 17, 1947 in Buford, OH, the son of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and the Brown Co Chamber of Commerce. He was also President of the Southern Hills Board of Education, was an Eastern School Board member for many years, taught middle school at Lynchburg Clay for 25 years and was principal at Russellville Elementary for 10 years. Vernon was also the owner and operator of the Indian Spring Winery.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joy Creighton of Sardinia, 1 son; Andrew Creighton and wife Sara of Sardinia, 2 daughters; Tara Woods and husband James of Sardinia, Sara Layton and husband Mathew of Sardinia, 1 brother; James Creighton of Mt. Orab, 2 sisters; Velma Shelton of Georgetown and Phyllis Tekuelve of Mt. Orab, 6 grandchildren; Katherine and James Woods, Josh (Taylor) and Madison Layton and Logan and Cierra Creighton and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday October 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown. A gathering of family, friends and community will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service.
The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in Vernon’s Memory at any First State Bank to support children and promote the arts in Brown County.

Friends and Families may sign Vernon’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

10 comments:

  1. I’m saddened by the loss of this great teacher. He was a great example to all his students. My thoughts and prayers are with Joy and all of the family.

    Reply

  2. Lots of wonderful memories of Mr. Creighton in school; I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. He was one of the many teachers that inspired me to become a teacher. Thoughts and prayers to the family.

    Reply

  3. A wonderful person that really influenced people to succeed. He was my teacher and my Uncle, I feel like he had a huge impact on my life choices. My love and prayers go to Aunt Joy and their children and grandchildren. Such a tragic losss.

    Reply

  4. I am so saddened to hear of Mr. Creighton’s passing, and my heart aches for Mrs. Creighton and the rest of the family. Both, Mr. and Mrs. Creighton, have a special place in my heart, as they were both such wonderful teachers. I know that so many feel as I do…Mr. Creighton truly touched the lives of his students, and he is the resaon why I love history so very much. All are in my prayers.
    –Student from Lynchburg-Clay

    Reply

  6. I had the honor & pleasure of meeting Vernon just a few years ago when I started performing at the Winery. Each time I returned with my wife & children, he made my family feel like part of his own. We are so heartbroken over Vernon’s passing. What an incredible man and a truly devastating loss.

    Reply

  7. Mr Creighton was a great teacher and he made such a positive impact on my life. He is the reason that I have a love for history. Anyone who knows me will tell you I hated school and he had a way of making class fun and interesting. From his fun facts on the blackboard to just having lessons where we all interacted instead of him giving a boring lecture. I hope his family knows how much of an impact he had on so many lives in the Lynchburg community. My prayers are with the Creighton family during this difficult time. Student from Lynchburg-Clay Jr High

    Reply

  9. Sorry for your loss. Mr. Creighton was a teacher who knew who you were, what you were capable of and held you accountable. I am thankful for his years of service. Prayers for the family. -Lynchburg-Clay student

    Reply

  10. My heart breaks to know the loss of a great man. He truly believed in each student and because of him so many learned to love History. Many thanks to him for sharing his compassion of teaching and sharing to his students. My prayers are with you Mrs. Creighton and all his children. Student from Lynchburg Clay

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 The Ripley Bee