Vernon Creighton age 69 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday, October 10, 2016 at his residence. He was born on Aug 17, 1947 in Buford, OH, the son of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and the Brown Co Chamber of Commerce. He was also President of the Southern Hills Board of Education, was an Eastern School Board member for many years, taught middle school at Lynchburg Clay for 25 years and was principal at Russellville Elementary for 10 years. Vernon was also the owner and operator of the Indian Spring Winery.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joy Creighton of Sardinia, 1 son; Andrew Creighton and wife Sara of Sardinia, 2 daughters; Tara Woods and husband James of Sardinia, Sara Layton and husband Mathew of Sardinia, 1 brother; James Creighton of Mt. Orab, 2 sisters; Velma Shelton of Georgetown and Phyllis Tekuelve of Mt. Orab, 6 grandchildren; Katherine and James Woods, Josh (Taylor) and Madison Layton and Logan and Cierra Creighton and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday October 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown. A gathering of family, friends and community will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service.
The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in Vernon’s Memory at any First State Bank to support children and promote the arts in Brown County.
Friends and Families may sign Vernon’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.
10 comments:
I’m saddened by the loss of this great teacher. He was a great example to all his students. My thoughts and prayers are with Joy and all of the family.
Lots of wonderful memories of Mr. Creighton in school; I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. He was one of the many teachers that inspired me to become a teacher. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
A wonderful person that really influenced people to succeed. He was my teacher and my Uncle, I feel like he had a huge impact on my life choices. My love and prayers go to Aunt Joy and their children and grandchildren. Such a tragic losss.
I am so saddened to hear of Mr. Creighton’s passing, and my heart aches for Mrs. Creighton and the rest of the family. Both, Mr. and Mrs. Creighton, have a special place in my heart, as they were both such wonderful teachers. I know that so many feel as I do…Mr. Creighton truly touched the lives of his students, and he is the resaon why I love history so very much. All are in my prayers.
–Student from Lynchburg-Clay
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God bless you all.
I had the honor & pleasure of meeting Vernon just a few years ago when I started performing at the Winery. Each time I returned with my wife & children, he made my family feel like part of his own. We are so heartbroken over Vernon’s passing. What an incredible man and a truly devastating loss.
Mr Creighton was a great teacher and he made such a positive impact on my life. He is the reason that I have a love for history. Anyone who knows me will tell you I hated school and he had a way of making class fun and interesting. From his fun facts on the blackboard to just having lessons where we all interacted instead of him giving a boring lecture. I hope his family knows how much of an impact he had on so many lives in the Lynchburg community. My prayers are with the Creighton family during this difficult time. Student from Lynchburg-Clay Jr High
Joy–my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Sorry for your loss. Mr. Creighton was a teacher who knew who you were, what you were capable of and held you accountable. I am thankful for his years of service. Prayers for the family. -Lynchburg-Clay student
My heart breaks to know the loss of a great man. He truly believed in each student and because of him so many learned to love History. Many thanks to him for sharing his compassion of teaching and sharing to his students. My prayers are with you Mrs. Creighton and all his children. Student from Lynchburg Clay