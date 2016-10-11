Vernon Creighton age 69 of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday, October 10, 2016 at his residence. He was born on Aug 17, 1947 in Buford, OH, the son of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim and the Brown Co Chamber of Commerce. He was also President of the Southern Hills Board of Education, was an Eastern School Board member for many years, taught middle school at Lynchburg Clay for 25 years and was principal at Russellville Elementary for 10 years. Vernon was also the owner and operator of the Indian Spring Winery.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joy Creighton of Sardinia, 1 son; Andrew Creighton and wife Sara of Sardinia, 2 daughters; Tara Woods and husband James of Sardinia, Sara Layton and husband Mathew of Sardinia, 1 brother; James Creighton of Mt. Orab, 2 sisters; Velma Shelton of Georgetown and Phyllis Tekuelve of Mt. Orab, 6 grandchildren; Katherine and James Woods, Josh (Taylor) and Madison Layton and Logan and Cierra Creighton and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday October 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown. A gathering of family, friends and community will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been set up in Vernon’s Memory at any First State Bank to support children and promote the arts in Brown County.

